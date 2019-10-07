DWF Adds Düsseldorf Office For Banking, Transactions Work

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- British law firm DWF LLP announced Monday that it had acquired Marccus Partners' Düsseldorf, Germany, office, which becomes its fourth office in the country. DWF, which is based in Manchester, England, said the 10 employees of the Düsseldorf office specialize in company law, mergers and acquisitions, insolvency, banking and finance, real estate and tax. Norbert Knüppel, a partner at Marccus Partners, will become DWF's executive partner in Düsseldorf. The office will complement DWF's offices in Berlin, Cologne and Munich, for a total of more than 80 employees in Germany. DWF was formed with the merger of Davies Wallis and Foysters in 1990, and has grown into...

