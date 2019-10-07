83North Nabs $300M For Investments In Tech Startups

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm 83North said Monday it brought in $300 million to invest in technology startups led by European and Israeli entrepreneurs. The firm, which is headquartered in London and Tel Aviv, said its latest fund was oversubscribed and brings its total capital under management to more than $1.1 billion. The company focuses on European, Israeli and U.S. markets with an emphasis on cloud, software, data center and financial technology companies, the announcement said. “We continue to invest in all stages, where we work side-by-side with founding teams to build companies and help them scale globally,” partner Laurel Bowden said in...

