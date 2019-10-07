High Court Passes Over Sunoco $306M Tax Refund Fight

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Sunoco won't get a $306 million tax refund, as the U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear its arguments that it should be able to deduct costs that were offset by green fuel tax credits. The high court did not state its reason for rejecting Sunoco’s appeal of the Federal Circuit's November decision that it could not deduct as costs of goods sold the amount of gasoline excise taxes that it had offset by claiming alcohol fuel mixture tax credits. "In Sunoco’s case, it wishes both to pocket the mixture credit as a tax-free refundable payment and to claim an income tax...

