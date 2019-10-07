EU Banks Pass Liquidity Test But Show Some Weakness

Law360, London (October 7, 2019, 5:35 PM BST) -- European banks have enough cash on hand to survive a financial crisis, but they are at risk of relying too heavily on the foreign exchange market and are not properly managing their collateral assets, the bloc’s central bank said Monday. Around half of the 103 EU banks surveyed would have sufficient liquid assets to survive for six months if another financial shock hit the market, according to the results of the European Central Bank's 2019 stress test. But the stress test ⁠— a survey designed to show how well-prepared financial institutions are for a potential economic collapse — also turned up...

