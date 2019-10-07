US, Japan Ink Trade Pacts Covering Agriculture, Technology

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and Japanese governments signed a pair of small-scale agreements Monday that will liberalize agricultural and digital trade between the two nations while they look to strike a more comprehensive deal in the future. President Donald Trump lauded the agreements at the White House before they were officially signed by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japanese ambassador Shinsuke Sugiyama and said that the two governments would remain in close contact for fuller negotiations. “These agreements will ensure that our economic partnership flourishes brighter than ever before,” Trump said. “In the months ahead our teams will continue negotiating on remaining...

