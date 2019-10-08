Reorganization Of NY Courts Would Ease Inefficiency Issues

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT) -- New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore issued a press release on Sept. 25 announcing proposed amendments to the New York State Constitution that would streamline and simplify the state’s unified court system. The chief judge’s proposal calls for the elimination of “New York’s complex maze of 11 separate trial courts” and would “replace it with a simplified three-level structure to make the courts easier to navigate, increase operational efficiency and reduce costs to litigants, among other potential benefits.”[1] If adopted, these structural changes would represent the first major constitutional changes to court system organizations since the reforms that were passed over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS