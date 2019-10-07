Sugarfina’s Ch. 11 Financing, Bid Protections Get Court OK

Law360, Wilmington (October 7, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday gave her nod to luxury candy seller Sugarfina Inc.'s $4 million postpetition Chapter 11 financing and bid protections for a new stalking horse bidder seeking to buy the company's assets. At a hearing in Delaware, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath said she would sign off on orders finalizing the $4 million financing package being provided by prepetition lender SFCC Loan Investors LLC and Candy Cube Holdings LLC and bid procedures once revised versions are submitted with the court. The financing includes the roll-up of $600,000 of SFCC’s prepetition debt into the DIP, pending any...

