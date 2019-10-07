UK Orders Cleaning Chemical Supplier To Undo Acquisition

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer on Monday ordered cleaning chemical supplier Ecolab Inc. to sell a business it acquired late last year after finding the deal could mean higher prices and lower quality for chemicals supplied to food and beverage makers in the country. The Competition and Markets Authority completed its in-depth review of Ecolab's November purchase of Holchem Group Ltd., concluding that the merged company is likely to face little competition from other suppliers. Kirstin Baker, who led an independent panel of CMA members investigating the transaction, said in a statement Monday that the agency reached its decision after looking at...

