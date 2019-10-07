Blackhawk's Follow-Up $35M DIP Loan Gets Lenders' OK

Law360, Wilmington (October 7, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Kentucky-based coal mining operation Blackhawk Mining LLC received interim approval Monday in Delaware to tap a portion of a $35 million debtor-in-possession loan that will help bridge gaps in the company's receipts after its Chapter 11 plan was confirmed in August. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Joseph M. Graham of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the debtor had reached an agreement with its lenders to provide the additional funds over and above the $240 million in bankruptcy lending it has already received. "We have a pretty simple order just allowing for the upsize amount to come in," Graham told...

