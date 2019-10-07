Ohio Halts Bitcoin Tax Payments Amid Procedure Concerns

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Ohio's state treasurer has suspended a website that allows businesses to pay certain state taxes in cryptocurrency, saying the state might not have followed the proper procedure in setting up the system without soliciting bids from different payment processors. Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague said Wednesday that he had asked state Attorney General Dave Yost for a formal opinion on whether BitPay, the contractor that the state partnered with to convert cryptocurrency into U.S. dollars, is a financial transaction device under Ohio law. If BitPay is determined to be a financial transaction device, Ohio didn't adhere to the requirement of selecting one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS