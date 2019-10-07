3 Firms Weld $751M Deal For PE-Backed Canadian Mining Co.

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- South African metals refiner Impala Platinum has agreed to buy private equity-backed Canadian mining company North American Palladium for total consideration of roughly CA$1 billion ($751 million), the companies said Monday, in a deal guided by Stikeman Elliott LLP, Webber Wentzel and Baker McKenzie. The agreement sees Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd., known as Implats, pick up all of the issued and outstanding shares of North American Palladium Inc., or NAP, according to a statement. Brookfield Business Partners LP is selling its 81% interest in NAP for about $570 million total, equivalent to roughly $12 per share. The remaining shares, which are...

