Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Question USPTO's Bold Pursuit Of Atty Fees

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared skeptical Monday of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s recent practice of seeking attorney fees from parties that take the agency to court, given that the USPTO paid for its own lawyers for more than a century.

Several Supreme Court justices on Monday seemed sympathetic to the view that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s pursuit of attorney fees violates the so-called American Rule. (AP)

At oral arguments in the case Peter v. NantKwest, the justices, minus an ailing Justice Clarence Thomas, peppered an attorney from the U.S. Solicitor General’s Office with questions about the USPTO’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies