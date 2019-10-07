Quinn's Urquhart, 72, Hailed As Firm's Unrivaled Ambassador

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A. William “Bill” Urquhart, a bet-the-company litigator who helped grow Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP from a Los Angeles boutique to one of the most profitable firms in BigLaw, died Friday at age 72. In a statement, firm leaders said Urquhart’s passion for recruiting legal talent was “indisputably” behind the firm’s growth since the mid-1980s into an 800-lawyer partnership in the top ranks of U.S. litigation and trial firms. “The idea that a small firm in Los Angeles could become the largest litigation firm in the world — that was Bill’s,” said firm founder John B. Quinn. “That vision could...

