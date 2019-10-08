Payment Provider Sues Crypto Co. For £2.4M In Unpaid Fees

Law360, London (October 8, 2019, 8:09 PM BST) -- A London-based digital payments company has accused a major Icelandic cryptocurrency operation of failing to pay more than £2.4 million ($2.9 million) for a software system to allow bank customers to pay for purchases with digital currencies. London-based Digital Capital Ltd. hit Genesis Mining Iceland EHF with a commercial contract claim at the High Court on Sept. 30, accusing the cryptocurrency company of reneging on a five-year deal for payment services connected to a new debit card facility. The payment provider accused Genesis of failing to pay it for work building and maintaining a software system allowing banking customers to pay for...

