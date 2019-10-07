Hemp Co. Says Retailer Backed Out On CVS Distribution Deal

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma hemp manufacturer Castle Rock HEF LLC expected to make up to $8.9 million this year helping another company fulfill a distribution deal with pharmacy chain CVS, but the other company reneged on their agreement, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. Castle Rock, doing business as White Buffalo Hemp Co., said in its suit that it agreed to manufacture up to 1.2 million units of roll-on hemp extract products in 2019 for Oregon-based retailer CORBA Inc. The companies established a business relationship in February, and agreed that Castle Rock would be the sole supplier of products to fulfill CORBA's obligation...

