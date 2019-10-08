CFTC Targets Binary Options Marketers Over Bogus Ads

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Two men who ran digital ad campaigns plugging unregistered binary options trading websites are the latest targets of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission enforcement as the regulator investigates affiliate marketers shilling for those traders, the CFTC announced Monday. Together, David Sechovicz and Peter Szatmari earned $3.8 million in commissions from their binary options business associates by directing customers to websites offering the securities, a risky investment that can function as a bet on the price of stocks, the CFTC said. The regulator claimed that the two ran at least six ad campaigns with names like "Automated Money Kit," "Click Click Money"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS