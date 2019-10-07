Alito Makes Crack About Liberals' Lectures On Precedent

Law360, Washington (October 7, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr. lightly chided his liberal colleagues at oral arguments Monday in a case from a convicted Louisiana murder defendant seeking to overturn precedent, pointing out that "last term, the majority was lectured pretty sternly in a couple of dissents about the importance of stare decisis," the Latin term for respecting precedent. The new U.S. Supreme Court term got started Monday with Justice Samuel Alito dinging his liberal colleagues over stare decisis and Justice Clarence Thomas missing the action because of illness. The justices are, seated from left, Stephen Breyer, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Ruth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS