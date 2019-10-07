Fla. AG Hits Air Conditioning Co. With Consumer Fraud Suit

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Florida has launched a consumer fraud suit against an air conditioning and heating company over claims the business duped customers by offering unnecessary and overpriced services, purportedly leading one 89-year-old woman to hand over $21,000 in less than three years, the state attorney general said Monday. In a suit filed Friday in Hillsborough County, the attorney general’s office accused Air Time Air Conditioning and Heating Inc. and principal Anthony Gonzalez of violating the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act as well as an agreement the parties struck in 2017 to resolve earlier consumer complaints against the business. “It is outrageous...

