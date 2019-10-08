Third Insurer Pulled Into Pa. Grocer's Opioid Defense Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT) -- If XL Specialty Insurance Co. and American Guarantee and Liability Co. have to cover Pittsburgh-based grocery chain Giant Eagle's defense of its pharmacies' role in the opioid crisis, Old Republic Insurance Co. must share the burden, according to third-party complaints XL and American Guarantee have filed in Pennsylvania federal court. The two umbrella-policy insurers have denied any obligation to cover the defense of Giant Eagle or its subsidiary, HBC Service Co., on the grounds that the grocer's defense costs have not yet exhausted the underlying liability coverage it has from Old Republic, which hadn't been named in Giant Eagle's initial suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS