Texas Could Give A Key Break To Trial Attys Expecting Kids

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- In 1988, then-Vinson & Elkins LLP senior associate Paula Hinton was arguing for a trial continuance because of her pregnancy when she got a lecture from a state judge in Bexar County, Texas. “The judge leaned forward, looked at me over the bench, and said, ‘Ms. Hinton, when you got pregnant, you knew you had this trial setting,’” recalled Hinton, now a partner at Winston & Strawn LLP. “Being the daughter of a lawyer and being in court my whole life … I said, ‘Your Honor, when I got pregnant, your trial setting wasn’t exactly on my mind.’” The judge denied...

