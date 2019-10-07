Amazon, Law Firms Partner In New 'IP Accelerator' Program

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. has announced that it is partnering with law firms in a new program called "IP Accelerator," which aims to provide intellectual property protection to sellers that use participating firms to help with their trademark-related legal needs. Amazon's vice president of customer trust and partner support, Dharmesh Mehta, announced the new initiative in an Oct. 1 blog post. "Expert legal guidance is critical for businesses to protect their brands and avoid costly mistakes in the trademark filing process," Mehta wrote. "IP Accelerator solves this challenge by connecting businesses with a curated network of trusted IP law firms that provide high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS