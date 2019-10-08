Merck Fires Back At Pfizer’s Bid To Nix Trade Secret Suit

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Merck is urging a Pennsylvania federal judge to advance its trade secret suit against Pfizer and an ex-employee, telling the court its former worker is trying to play the “innocent bystander” and cover her theft of Merck’s proprietary information by raising time-bar arguments. In a response Monday to dual motions to dismiss from Pfizer Inc. and Wendy J. Watson, Merck called its complaint “one of the rare cases where, at the early pleading stage, there is concrete, well-documented evidence of misappropriation,” and said the statute of limitations should be tolled until at least 2017, when Merck discovered the alleged theft....

