HK Stock Exchange Drops $36.7B Bid For LSE

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange said late Monday that it is dropping its £29.6 billion ($36.76 billion) pursuit of the London Stock Exchange after negotiations between the two companies failed to result in an agreement. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., the parent of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, or HKEX, issued the announcement late Monday, less than a month after the company first lobbed its 8,361 pence-per-share buyout offer on Sept. 11. “The Board of HKEX continues to believe that a combination of [London Stock Exchange Group] and HKEX is strategically compelling and would create a world-leading market infrastructure group,”...

