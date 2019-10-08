Dentons To Combine With 2 US Firms In 13th Tie-Up This Year

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 12:36 AM EDT) -- Dentons said Monday that it is planning to combine with two midsize U.S. law firms, the latest in a long string of recent tie-ups for the legal giant. Dentons U.S. is planning a proposed three-way combination with Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP and Cohen & Grigsby PC, the firm said in its announcement Monday. Bingham Greenebaum is an approximately 180-lawyer business and tax law firm with six locations in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, and Cohen & Grigsby PC is a multi-practice law firm with over 140 lawyers in Pennsylvania and Florida The combination is the 13th Dentons has announced so far this year....

