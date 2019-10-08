Ex-CEO's Kin Must Pay £12M Paper Co. Spent Chasing Exec

Law360, London (October 8, 2019, 5:21 PM BST) -- A judge in London on Tuesday ordered the family of a former chief executive found to have defrauded a Kazakhstan paper conglomerate to pay the £12 million ($14.6 million) legal tab the company has run up securing a £300 million ($366 million) judgment, which remains unpaid. High Court Judge Richard Jacobs said in a 34-page ruling that the wife and mother-in-law of Maksat Arip, the former CEO of Kazakhstan Kagazy PLC, were not party to the underlying civil litigation. But he said they helped pay for his legal costs with the proceeds of an oil business he once owned. The judge noted...

