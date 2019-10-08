3 Firms Steer $845M Shiseido-Drunk Elephant Skincare Deal

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 1:39 PM EDT) -- A Shiseido subsidiary said Tuesday it will buy prestige skincare line Drunk Elephant in an $845 million deal steered by Jones Day, Sidley Austin and Vinson & Elkins. Jones Day-led Shiseido Americas Corp., a subsidiary of Japanese personal care company Shiseido Co. Ltd., said the purchase bolsters its skincare portfolio. Shiseido owns a number of beauty brands, including NARS, Clé de Peau Beauté, bareMinerals, Laura Mercier and Dolce & Gabbana’s fragrance line, according to its website. Drunk Elephant was launched in 2013 and markets a line of so-called clean compatible products, which emphasize biocompatibility and avoid ingredients thought to be irritants,...

