Goodmans-Led Canadian Software Firm Completes $56M IPO

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed Canadian electronic learning company Docebo Inc. on Tuesday said it closed a CA$75 million ($56.3 million) initial public offering, guided by Goodmans LLP and underwriters counsel Stikeman Elliot LLP, raising money to fund business expansion. Docebo sold 4.7 million shares priced at CA$16 each, representing the top of its range of CA$14 to CA$16. Docebo CEO Claudio Erba said the IPO marked a "significant milestone" for the company, whose shares now trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DCBO." "With the proceeds raised, we are in a strong financial position to increase the scale of our business and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS