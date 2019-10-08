Food Co. Newlat Gears Up For €197M Italian IPO

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Italian food company Newlat Food said Tuesday that it has established a price range for its 17 million-share initial public offering that would value the company at up to roughly €197 million ($216.4 million). Newlat Food SpA said in a regulatory filing with the Italian Stock Exchange that it plans to offer its shares at a price range of €5.80 to €7.30 apiece. The offering is expected to bring in €197 million. The company said that the shares have been approved for listing on the Italian Stock Exchange’s Mercato Telematico Azionario. Newlat said in its filing that it has also granted...

