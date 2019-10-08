Acciona Invests €99M In Wind Energy Co., Teeing Up Takeover

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Spanish energy conglomerate Acciona said Tuesday it will increase its stake in Nordex through a €99 million ($108.5 million) private placement, teeing up an Acciona takeover of the German wind turbine company. Acciona SA, which currently owns a 29.9% stake in Nordex SE, said it will take part in a private placement of newly issued Nordex shares that will leave it with a 36.27% stake in the turbine manufacturer. That’s above the threshold for a takeover under German law, Acciona’s announcement noted, adding that the company plans to launch an acquisition offer for the full amount of Nordex’s outstanding shares at...

