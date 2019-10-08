Fla. Can't Fire Officer Who Said CBD Made Her Fail Drug Test

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A veteran Florida corrections officer who claimed legal cannabidiol supplements caused her to fail a random drug test can't be fired because the Florida Department of Law Enforcement didn't adequately prove she failed the test, a state judge ruled. Doctors who conducted and analyzed the test told Administrative Law Judge Robert J. Telfer III that the concentrations of psychoactive THC found in Terri D. Roberts' urine sample were too high to be attributable to CBD supplements. But Judge Telfer ruled Friday their testimony wasn't enough to prove Roberts tested positive for marijuana because the state didn't submit a copy of the test....

