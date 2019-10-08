Dentons' Newest Tie-Up Kicks Off Big US Expansion Plans

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Dentons’ combination with two midsize U.S. law firms is the tip of the iceberg as the legal giant looks to expand into all 100 of the largest legal markets in the country using a novel model that firm chairman Joe Andrew insists is “the opposite” of a franchise. Post-combination, partners of the two medium-sized law firms in the deal announced Monday — Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP and Cohen & Grigsby PC — will become partners of Dentons’ U.S. arm, with a voice in the national law firm’s operations. But at the same time, those attorneys will remain partners in their own...

