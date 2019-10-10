Steptoe Snaps Up Clifford Chance White Collar Pro In London

Law360, London (October 10, 2019, 4:08 PM BST) -- Steptoe & Johnson UK LLP has hired a white collar crime attorney with experience working on some of the U.K.'s biggest fraud disputes from Clifford Chance LLP to boost cross-border investigations and defense practices. Zoe Osborne joined Steptoe's London office earlier this week. She will work in the firm's international regulation, compliance and criminal defense practices, Steptoe said Monday. Osborne spent 14 years at Clifford Chance, most recently serving as director of investigations, focusing on international criminal and civil disputes involving financial crime, bribery, sanctions and money laundering. She represents clients facing probes by the Serious Fraud Office, the Financial Conduct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS