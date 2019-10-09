Dickinson Wright Adds Cannabis Pro In Ohio

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Dickinson Wright PLLC has hired a cannabis industry lawyer formerly of Kegler Brown Hill & Ritter to be a member in its Columbus, Ohio, office. Lloyd Pierre-Louis focuses his practice on the medical marijuana and hemp industries. He represents clients in the areas of licensure, operations, regulatory compliance, employment matters and non-routine transactions, according to Tuesday's announcement. Pierre-Louis told Law360 he didn't hesitate when the opportunity came to join Dickinson Wright, calling the firm one of the most advanced practices in cannabis. "[Dickinson Wright] practitioners have been extraordinary to view from outside the organization, so when the opportunity arose, I jumped,"...

