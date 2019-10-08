DC Officials Propose Sugary Drink Tax Of 1.5 Cents An Ounce

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Sugary drinks in Washington, D.C., would be taxed at 1.5 cents per ounce instead of the current 8% gross receipts tax under a proposal that D.C. council members unveiled on Tuesday to raise $20 million annually. The proposal, the Healthy Beverage Choices Amendment Act of 2019, was co-introduced by nine members of the 13-member council and has been referred to the Committee on Business and Economic Development and the Committee of the Whole. The proposal would introduce a 1.5-cent-per-ounce excise tax on such drinks and repeal an 8% gross receipts tax. The gross receipts tax was first passed in 2010 and...

