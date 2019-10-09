Transport Secretary Sues Insurer For Highway Damage

Law360, London (October 9, 2019, 3:34 PM BST) -- The U.K. government has launched legal proceedings against Liverpool Victoria Insurance, seeking to recover money spent repairing damage to a highway after one of its customers crashed his car and then abandoned his vehicle in the middle of the road. The Secretary of State for Transport is suing Liverpool Victoria for the £214,367 ($262,000) that it cost to fix infrastructure damaged by the driver of a Renault Clio who is claimed to have negligently lost control of his car on the M25 highway in April 2018. The driver, whose car was insured by Liverpool Victoria, slammed into the road’s infrastructure and...

