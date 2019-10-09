Mexican Keg Importers Hit With Finalized Anti-Dumping Tariff

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 11:54 PM EDT) -- Imports of Mexican steel kegs are hurting U.S. manufacturers, according to a decision from the U.S. International Trade Commission that has cleared the way for the Commerce Department to impose an 18.48% duty on the containers. The ITC reached its conclusion after Commerce determined in August that the Mexican imports were being sold at less than fair value, according to a Federal Register notice published Wednesday. But Commerce noted that retroactive duties will not be applied to Mexican steel kegs imported during the early phase of its duties investigation, saying that the ITC had not found "critical circumstances" such as a surge in...

