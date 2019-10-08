Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Enviros Sue Feds Over Colo. Oil & Gas Lease Plan Analysis

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The federal Bureau of Land Management failed to look closely enough at the climate change  impact of a plan that allows oil and gas leasing across more than 900,000 acres in western Colorado, environmentalists alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The Center for Biological Diversity and other groups are challenging a resource management plan, or RMP, that provides guidelines for managing federal land in a section of western Colorado. The suit, filed in Colorado federal court, accuses BLM of ignoring the climate-change-related consequences of letting roughly 4,000 wells be drilled over the two-decade lifetime of the plan.

The Grand Junction Field...

