Rival's Plagiarism Claim Is Bogus, Nursing Course Co. Says

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky-based provider of continuing education for nursing professionals has sued a competitor for falsely accusing it of plagiarism in an attempt to have state nursing boards revoke its credentials and push it out of business. Nursing CE Central, which offers courses for nurses to maintain their licenses, said Tuesday that California-based CE Resources Inc. and two of its officials have made false statements to the Kentucky Board of Nursing and to boards of other states claiming that the Nursing CE had plagiarized a course offering. Their intent was to discourage other state nursing boards from providing credentials to Nursing CE...

