Fed Chair Says Effective Policymaking Depends On Data

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The chairman of the Federal Reserve highlighted the importance of data in developing effective monetary policy in a speech Tuesday that outlined how the value of free online services has not been fully measured and the ways the labor market could be better assessed by harnessing big data. Speaking at the 61st Annual Meeting of the National Association for Business Economics, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell spoke of the central utility of data in successfully discharging the Federal Reserve’s mandate of price stability and maximum employment. Despite a broad set of issues covered in his address in Denver, including oil prices and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS