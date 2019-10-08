House Lawmakers Want 'Action' On Mexican Labor Reform

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The top Democrat of the House Ways and Means Committee said Tuesday that the U.S. needs to see action on Mexico’s labor reform, following a visit to the country as part of Democratic lawmakers' vetting of the renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement. House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., who led a group of House Democrats' trip to Mexico that wrapped up Tuesday, said in a statement that while their meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shed more light on the country's intentions to carry out its labor reform, those promises need to be "put into action."...

