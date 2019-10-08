Citgo Petroleum Hires Former BP Atty As Legal VP

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Citgo Petroleum Corp. has named as its vice president of legal and government affairs a former longtime BP attorney who held roles for the oil and gas company in Ohio, Texas and London, the company said Tuesday. Jack Lynch, who started in his new role this week, was selected by the board of directors to fill the vacant position, according to the refiner. Judith Colbert will continue in her current role as general counsel. Lynch's hire comes as Citgo's parent company is embroiled in a legal battle over efforts to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral award against Venezuela. The Third Circuit last week...

