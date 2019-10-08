Sen. Harris Criticizes DLA Piper's Forced Arbitration Policy

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Tuesday criticized DLA Piper, where her husband is a partner, over the firm's policy of requiring employees to arbitrate employment-based legal claims, after an attorney for an accuser urged the presidential candidate to condemn the practice. Harris on Tuesday responded to a blog post by Jeanne M. Christensen, a partner at Wigdor LLP. Christensen is representing Vanina Guerrero, a partner in DLA Piper's Silicon Valley office who has alleged fellow DLA partner Louis Lehot cornered and groped her on business trips and threatened her job after she spurned his advances. In a blog post on Monday,...

