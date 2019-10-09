Giuliani Faces 4 Privilege Hurdles In Ukraine Call Probe

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT) -- Last week, Rudy Giuliani received a subpoena from the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence related to his communications with officials from the Ukrainian government on behalf of his client, President Donald Trump. Shortly after the subpoena became public, Giuliani went on television and social media and strongly suggested that he was not required to comply with the subpoena because of the attorney-client privilege.[1] To many lawyers, Giuliani’s position was puzzling given that the subpoena focused on discussions with third parties, notably Ukrainian and U.S. officials. This article will address some common misconceptions about the attorney-client privilege and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS