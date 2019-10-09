Volcker Rule Changes Finalized After Fed's Signature

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT) -- After receiving the Federal Reserve's stamp of approval, five major U.S. banking regulators announced Tuesday that a set of revisions to the Volcker Rule's proprietary trading ban has been finalized. The changes, designed to simplify compliance requirements for firms that don't have significant trading activity and enhance requirements for bigger traders, have already been endorsed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Set to take effect Jan. 1 with a compliance deadline that starts one year later, the revised rules were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS