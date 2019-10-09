Coal Plant Sued Over Dumping Hot Water Into Allegheny River

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club claims a coal power plant is violating federal and state environmental protection laws by discharging heated wastewater into the Allegheny River, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday. In a 14-page complaint, the nationwide environmental nonprofit said its members can't swim, kayak or play in the river downstream of NRG Power Midwest LP's coal-fired plant, called the Cheswick Generating Station, due to dumped heated wastewater. The heated water also degrades the river's water quality, impairs aquatic life, and makes the river "aesthetically unpleasant and environmentally undesirable," the suit contends. "The environmental, aesthetic, and recreational interests of these members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS