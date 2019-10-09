Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Coal Plant Sued Over Dumping Hot Water Into Allegheny River

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club claims a coal power plant is violating federal and state environmental protection laws by discharging heated wastewater into the Allegheny River, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday.

In a 14-page complaint, the nationwide environmental nonprofit said its members can't swim, kayak or play in the river downstream of NRG Power Midwest LP's coal-fired plant, called the Cheswick Generating Station, due to dumped heated wastewater. The heated water also degrades the river's water quality, impairs aquatic life, and makes the river "aesthetically unpleasant and environmentally undesirable," the suit contends.

"The environmental, aesthetic, and recreational interests of these members...

