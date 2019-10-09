EU To Share Info With Other Nations To Curb Market Abuse

Law360, London (October 9, 2019, 3:11 PM BST) -- Europe’s markets watchdog has adopted rules that will allow national regulators to cooperate with their counterparts based outside of the bloc when investigating insider trading and other forms of market manipulation. The European Securities and Markets Authority published final rules on how member state watchdogs must share information with their equivalents from outside of the EU, under Europe’s Market Abuse Regulation. The cooperation arrangements reflect that market abuse can happen over connected markets, including outside of the bloc. “Market abuse can take many forms and concern different markets at the same time,” the EU authority said in guidance published Tuesday. “As...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS