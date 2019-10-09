PwC Says Tobacco Co. Can't Rerun $800M Suit Over Audits

Law360, London (October 9, 2019, 10:33 PM BST) -- PricewaterhouseCoopers urged a London judge Wednesday to toss a British American Tobacco unit's negligence suit seeking more than $800 million after the accounting giant told a company embroiled in an expensive environmental cleanup that it could pay out dividends. In a summary judgment application to the High Court, PwC claimed that the suit filed by BAT subsidiary BTI 2014 LLC is "abusive of the court's process," since it challenges part of an earlier decision over the matter by a different judge in a long-running dispute tied to a Superfund site in the U.S. PwC additionally argued that there was no "real prospect...

