Jones Day Pans 'Inflammatory' Allegations In Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT) -- The latest version of a gender discrimination suit by female former Jones Day associates tacks on allegations that range from being “redundant” to “merely inflammatory," the BigLaw powerhouse said, urging a D.C. federal judge to pare down their proposed class and collective action. On Tuesday, Jones Day lodged a 125-page answer to the women’s Aug. 16 third amended complaint, as well as a supplemental filing supporting a previous motion to narrow the suit, which alleges that Jones Day mistreats women, especially mothers. Jones Day pressed a federal judge to narrow a sex bias suit brought by female former associates. (Getty) According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS