Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Split Trial Likely In Dentons' $10M Fee Fight With Guinea

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A long-stalled suit filed by Dentons more than five years ago seeking $10 million in fees from the Republic of Guinea got a jump-start Wednesday when a federal judge told lawyers to come up with potential trial dates as early as this winter.

At an afternoon conference in federal court in Washington, D.C., U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss said a “bifurcated” bench trial would be the most efficient way to resolve tit-for-tat claims of broken engagement contracts while addressing knotty questions around sovereign immunity in the cross-border fee fight.

Judge Moss also told counsel that his recent decision shutting down...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®