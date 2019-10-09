EY Law Leads Big 4 Among Global Alternative Legal Brands

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The Big Four accounting firms are continuing to make gains as the most well-known alternative legal service brands around the world, with EY Law eclipsing PwC as the strongest brand not from a law firm, according to a survey released Wednesday by London research firm Acritas. The third annual Global Alternative Legal Brand Index found that EY — formerly known as Ernst & Young — along with PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG and Deloitte represented four of the five most well-known organizations other than law firms that provide legal services, taking top positions for the second consecutive year since the survey launched in 2017. The findings come...

